WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train early Saturday in West Palm Beach, officials said.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the victim, who was not identified, was hit around 6 a.m. south of Summit Boulevard near Forest Hill Boulevard.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.

