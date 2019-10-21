Police arrest teen accused in Boca Raton shooting

Kahlyel Adams, 17, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder in connection with a shooting at the Oaks of Boca.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with a shooting at the Oaks of Boca apartment complex.

Boca Raton police said Kahlyel Adams faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Officers found the victim, who was shot several times, in the parking lot of the apartment complex early Friday. He was taken to Delray Medical Center.

Detectives spoke with witnesses and discovered Adams and the victim had been engaged in a domestic disturbance.

Police said Adams fired several shots at the victim before fleeing the scene.

Detectives were able to locate and arrest Adams in St. Lucie County on Saturday.

