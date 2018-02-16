Police 'forensically link' shootings on I-95 in Palm Beach County

Police say ballistic evidence links Hugo Selva to the Feb. 7 shootings on Interstate 95 in Lantana (left) and Boca Raton (right).

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Police said they have been able to "forensically link" two shootings on the same day on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County.

Boca Raton police said Thursday that ballistic evidence links Hugo Selva to the Feb. 7 shooting death of Edvin Milkevic, who was shot in his car on I-95.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said Selva, 22, shot his 26-year-old girlfriend, Nicole Novak, outside My Neighborhood Grocery in Lake Worth later that morning.

Bradshaw said Selva then pulled her into his Nissan Rogue and drove the wrong way on I-95 before crashing into several vehicles in Lantana.

Selva was fatally shot by a deputy.

Police haven't said if Selva knew the other victim or if it was a random act.

