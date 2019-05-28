Police in Boynton Beach say woman, 2 children found safe

Boynton Beach police say Bethany Keen, 37, and her two children, ages 6 and 9, were found safe.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A missing woman thought to be endangered and her two children have been found safe, Boynton Beach police said.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said Tuesday that Bethany Keen, 37, and her children were found safe in Palm Beach Gardens.

Police said Keen's 9-year-old son, Adanoi Zajac, had been seen about 2:45 a.m. loading up a white Honda CRV at a Courtyard Marriott on Congress Avenue, where they had been staying. Police said Keen's daughter, Ostara Zajac, 6, was not seen with her mother Monday but had been seen with her mother and brother at the hotel in the past.

According to police, a rug may have been rolled up on the roof of the CRV, which was filled to the brim with miscellaneous items.

Police said Keen has a history of neurological disorder.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.