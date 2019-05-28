Police in Boynton Beach search for endangered woman, 2 children

Boynton Beach police say Bethany Keen, 37, and her two children, ages 6 and 9, are missing.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Police in Boynton Beach are searching for a missing woman, believed to be endangered, and her two children.

Boynton Beach police said Tuesday that Bethany Keen, 37, is believed to be driving a white Honda CRV with Florida license plate No. DVR M05.

Police said her 9-year-old son, Adanoi Zajac, was last seen about 2:45 a.m. loading up the CRV at a Courtyard Marriott on Congress Avenue, where they had been staying. Police said Keen's daughter, Ostara Zajac, 6, was not seen with her mother Monday but has been seen with her mother and brother at the hotel in the past.

According to police, a rug may be rolled up on the roof of the CRV, which is filled to the brim with miscellaneous items.

Police said Keen has a history of neurological disorder. Anyone who sees the family or the CRV is asked to call 911.

