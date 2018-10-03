Police-involved shooting leaves man injured in Palm Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy shot an armed man on Wednesday in Riviera Beach, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw the deputy was executing a warrant on a career criminal who faced armed burglary charges.

"This is a serious bad guy here," Bradshaw said during a news conference.

Bradshaw said doctors expect the man to survive. He did not identify the deputy or the man shot. The deputy was on administrative leave pending the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.