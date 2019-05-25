Police searching for hit-and-run driver in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Police in Boynton Beach are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian with his car early Saturday.

Police said the man was crossing West Boynton Beach Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. when he was hit by a silver Nissan Altima. The driver did not stop to help the victim, police said.

Police believe the front of the Altima was damaged in the crash. They suspect the car’s front lights and bumper on the passenger side will show damage.

Paramedics transported the victim to Delray Medical Center. Police described his injuries as serious. The man has not been identified, but officers believe he is around 30 years old.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Vincent Mastro at 561-742-6165 and Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.



