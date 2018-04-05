Police try to identify man who raped woman at Boynton Beach park

Boynton Beach police released this sketch of a man who raped a woman at Palmetto Greens Linear Park on March 24.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Police are trying to identify a man who raped a woman at a Boynton Beach park last month.

The 30-year-old woman told police that she was walking in the 1300 block of North Federal Highway on March 24 when the man started talking to her and introduced himself as James.

Before the attack at Palmetto Greens Linear Park, a bicycle trail that runs parallel to a canal and Northeast 13th Avenue, the man bought beer at an unknown convenience store, Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said.

Police released a composite sketch of the man Wednesday in the hopes of identifying him.

Detectives are asking employees of convenience stores in the area to call police at 561-742-6818 if they recognize the man from the sketch.



