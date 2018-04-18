Propane tank explosion may have sparked house fire in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A propane tank may be to blame for a house fire Tuesday night in Delray Beach.

The fire started about 6:30 p.m. at 1200 E. Lancewood Place in the Sabal Lakes neighborhood near Lake Ida Road and Barwick Road.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue said the house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

A neighbor took this picture of the flames coming from a Delray Beach house Tuesday night.

A nearby resident who only identified himself as Andrew said he was riding his bicycle through the neighborhood when he heard a loud bang and then saw the flames.

"Seeing it from the lake across the way, it was just, like, huge flames, like something you wouldn't even think would happen in your neighborhood," he told Local 10 News.

Although the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Andrew said other neighbors were told that a propane tank in the garage exploded.

He said the woman who lives in the home is the mother of the principal at nearby Carver Middle School. Property records show the house belongs to Lena Roundtree-Wallace.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was assisting the family.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.