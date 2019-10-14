Reports of shooting leads to chaos at Town Center at Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Panic-stricken shoppers ran out of the Town Center at Boca Raton mall Sunday afternoon after reports of shots fired.

Boca Raton police later confirmed that one man was taken to Delray Medical Center after suffering a trauma-related injury from a door while evacuating.

Police said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

According to authorities, the incident was contained to the food court. Police said the response time was immediate because officers were already at the mall.

Some shoppers were evacuated and others placed on lockdown inside the mall as a large police presence gathered outside.

Police also said some minor injuries were reported as a result of people evacuating the mall.

Additionally, officers with guns drawn were captured on cellphone video entering the mall.

BREAKING: large police presence at Boca Raton mall. Employees reporting they are locked in place, texting loved ones about *possible* shooter. We’re working to gather more information RIGHT NOW. Standby. @WPLGLocal10

VIDEO courtesy: @umdontbejelly #boca #bocaraton pic.twitter.com/aR5A2czFiM — Andrew Perez (@AndrewPerezWPLG) October 13, 2019

Some stores locked their doors and turned off the lights, ushering customers to back rooms.

While locked inside a store, shopper Rodney Parker captured video of officers with guns drawn, searching through a main mall corridor.

Crazy at Boca Mall right now. hope people safe 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/rOYbGHWsYr — Rodney Parker (@RpSoles) October 13, 2019

Officers urged anyone in the mall to shelter in place and wait for police to assist with a safe evacuation.

Police said officers SWAT teams were conducting an active search of the area but that there was no active shooter.

Early Sunday evening, the Town Center at Boca Raton released the following statement:

"As this is a police matter, please refer all inquiries to Boca Raton Police Services Department."

Police urge anyone with information to contact authorities at 561-416-3359.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.