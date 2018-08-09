Road Ranger struck by BMW while picking up traffic cones on I-95

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A BMW struck a Road Ranger as he picked up traffic cones on northbound Interstate 95 in Boca Raton.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alvaro Feola said the crash happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near Palmetto Park Road.

According to the FHP report, George Rocher, 29, of Delray Beach, told troopers he was forced out of his lane by another driver as they approached a construction zone lane closure. Rocher said he swerved onto the shoulder to avoid hitting the Road Ranger's truck and instead struck the Road Ranger with his car.

Feola said Rocher stayed at the scene.

The Road Ranger, identified as Michael Weber, 57, of Lake Worth, was taken to Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach. He was listed in critical condition.



