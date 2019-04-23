Second masseuse in Kraft case arrested

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A second massage therapist who detectives say performed a sex act on New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been arrested and faces several prostitution charges.

Shen Mingbi had a hearing in Palm Beach County on Tuesday, a day after she was arrested. Through a Mandarin interpreter, she was ordered to surrender her passport and stay away from massage parlors.

A $5,000 bond was set for a felony charge and she was granted release on her own recognizance for eight misdemeanor counts.

Her attorney, Antonio Recinos, says she will plead not guilty.

An arrest affidavit says that Mingbi performed sex acts on Kraft, former Citigroup President John Havens and others while working as a masseuse at Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

Jupiter, Florida, detectives say they found $43,000 in unreported cash in Mingbi’s bank safe deposit box.

