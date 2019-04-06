Deputies investigate 2 deaths in West Palm Beach

Authorities respond to a barricated man situation as they investigate a murder Friday night in West Palm Beach. Photo courtesy of WPBF News

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating two deaths Friday night in West Palm Beach.

Deputies found one person dead in the front yard of the home in the 900th block of Summit Lake Drive, and the suspected shooter dead inside the home after a standoff involving the SWAT team .

"Deputies cautiously removed the victim from the front yard and brought him to awaiting fire rescue personnel nearby," a spokesperson for the department said in a statement. "The male was pronounced dead by fire rescue personnel."

According to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the victim suffered several gunshot wounds.

Authorities evacuated the surrounding area near the Trump International Golf Club's western boundary. West Palm Beach's ABC News affiliate WPTV reported Summit Boulevard was closed between Military Trail and Kirk Road.

