Report: Shooting reported near elementary school in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon near an elementary school in West Palm Beach, ABC affiliate WPBF reported.

According to news outlets in Palm Beach County, Pleasant City Elementary, at 2222 Spruce Ave., was placed on lockdown after the shooting, which also was close to the Pleasant City Community Center.

No other details were immediately released.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

easily 20 shots fired.#pleasantcityelementaryschool



shooting. looks like casualties. police being rude to parents wanting to pick up their kids from school. police not setting up a parent pickup.



School on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/C8g5UMNl72 — Malik Leigh, Esq. (Alt-Florida Man, Esq.) (@M_WatsonLeigh) May 9, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.