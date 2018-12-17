Small plane crashes in sugar cane field in western Palm Beach County

A small plane crashed and landed upside down Monday in a sugar cane field in western Palm Beach County.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A small plane crashed in a sugar cane field Monday afternoon in western Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the single-engine Cessna crashed in a cane field near Hacienda Okeelanta off U.S. Highway 27 near Belle Glade.

Firefighters said the plane was upside down, but two people on board at the time weren't injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.



