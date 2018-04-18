Son of former South Florida judge accused of head-butting father

Daniel Wennet is accused of head-butting his 69-year-old father, a former Palm Beach County judge.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - The son of a former South Florida judge is accused of head-butting his 69-year-old father during an altercation at the home they share.

Daniel Wennet, 32, was arrested Tuesday on charges of battery on a person 65 or older and obstructing justice.

According to a Palm Beach Gardens police report, Richard Wennet went to his neighbor's home Tuesday morning and asked to call police. He was bleeding from the head.

Richard Wennet told police that his son, who has mental health issues, had been distraught and "was making comments to him that he wanted to kill him and himself," the report said.

When Richard Wennet tried to call police, his son wrestled the phone away, threw it to the ground, bit his father's arm and head-butted him, the report said.

During an interview with police, Daniel Wennet claimed his father forces him to use drugs and had physically and sexually abused him, but he refused to answer any questions.

"He continued to say numerous things, and most did not make sense," the report said.

The officer said Daniel Wennet was taken to Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center to be treated for self-inflicted cuts to his face. He was then booked into the main Palm Beach County jail.

Richard Wennet was a longtime Palm Beach County circuit court judge who narrowly lost his seat in 2008.

