South Florida man found, brought to JFK Medical Center

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL. - A man found in Palm Beach County area was brought into JFK Medical Center on April 26, authorities said.

Officers say he stated his name as Samuel Anderson; however he cannot positively be identified at this time.

The Atlantis Police Department is unable to verify his date of birth or address. Deputies say he appears to be around 40 to 45 years of age, around 5 feet 1 inch tall and 120 pounds. He speaks Haitian Creole and he only knows that he has lost his parents, police said.

Officers found him near the 4500 block of Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Atlantis Police Department at 561-965-1700.

