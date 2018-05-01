South Florida man sentenced to 42 years in prison for fatally stabbing estranged girlfriend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida man has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for stabbing his estranged girlfriend to death.

Louis Crawford, 49, was charged with first-degree murder but took a deal Monday that allowed him to plead guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

The Palm Beach Post reported that the plea stopped Crawford's death penalty trial. Jury selection was set to start Monday.

Authorities said Shandreka Wilkerson, 36, and her 9-year-old daughter moved into their own place in 2012 in West Palm Beach after Crawford reportedly grew violent.

On the day she died, Wilkerson told police her leasing office had unwittingly given Crawford her address when he called posing as someone from the Urban League of Palm Beach County.

Police said she had also spoke to them two days before her death about getting a restraining order against Crawford because he had threatened her on Facebook.

Wilkerson was stabbed multiple times and found by her daughter, who said she saw Crawford fleeing the scene.

Crawford told police he stabbed Wilkerson after the two argued.

