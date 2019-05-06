South Florida man stabs sleeping mother several times, deputies say

Ryan Guenot, 30, is accused of stabbing his mother several times while she was sleeping.

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida man was arrested Friday after he attacked his sleeping mother, stabbing her several times, deputies said.

Ryan Guenot, 30, of Royal Palm Beach, faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit, Guenot's half-brother, Javier Gallardo, called 911 Friday morning and said his brother "had cut his mother with a knife and left the residence."

When deputies arrived, they found a large blood trail leading into the home and blood smears on a wall.

Gallardo told detectives he was sleeping in his room when he heard his mother screaming about 6 a.m. Gallardo said he pulled Guenot off her and put him in a headlock before Guenot broke free and ran out of the house.

Tina Guenot, 57, told detectives her son came home from SunFest about 3 a.m. She went back to sleep but woke up a few hours later "to what felt like punches to her head."

Detectives said Tina Guenot had a cut to the back of her head, three stab wounds to her face, two stab wounds to her chest and one cut across her neck.

"The tip of a knife was also discovered to be broken off inside Tina's head as a result of being stabbed," the affidavit said.

Ryan Guenot was later spotted along Okeechobee Boulevard and taken into custody. Detectives said he asked how his mother was doing.

During a recorded confession, Ryan Guenot said he came home and saw his mother sleeping in the living room. He said he went to sleep in his room but woke up at some point after falling asleep.

"Ryan initially said he did not recall any details but knew that he attacked his mother," the affidavit said. "Ryan later added he woke up and vaguely remembered grabbing a knife from the kitchen drawer."

According to the affidavit, Ryan Guenot went on to say that "he proceeded to attack Tina with the goal of killing her. Ryan told me something in his head told him to kill his mom."

Ryan Guenot was being held without bond at the main Palm Beach County jail.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Tina Guenot was in critical condition Friday at an area hospital.

