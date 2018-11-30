South Florida police officer accused of stealing cash from man she was arresting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida police officer turned off her department-issued body camera before taking more than $1,000 from a man she was arresting, an arrest report revealed.

West Palm Beach police said Officer Nicole Palladino stole cash from Timothy Saintil during an Oct. 7 traffic stop.

Palm Beach County jail records show she was arrested Thursday and released on bond the same day.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Palladino found Saintil asleep behind the wheel and could smell marijuana coming from his vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, Palladino found drugs and a loaded handgun. Another officer found $1,003 in cash in Saintil's pockets and gave it to Palladino as evidence.

After his arrest, Saintil claimed he had more money than the $48 listed among his belongings.

Investigators searched Palladino's police car the next day and found $1,003 in a pouch within a seat organizer hanging on the front passenger seat.

"The money was folded haphazardly in multiple stacks of various denominations," the report said. "On the top was a crumpled $10 bill which was folded over other bills. This organizer in the personal property of Officer Palladino."

During a review of Palladino's body-worn camera, investigators noted that the recording stopped and restarted as she was counting Saintil's money.

Investigators said they also found MDMA pills in Palladino's car.

Palladino faces charges of grand theft, official misconduct and possession of a controlled substance.

