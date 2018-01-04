South Florida teen accused of posing as doctor pleads guilty

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A West Palm Beach man accused of posing as a doctor when he was a teenager and stealing money from an elderly woman has agreed to a plea deal.
Malachi Love-Robinson, 20, pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple felony charges, including grand theft and practicing medicine without a license.
Under the terms of the plea deal, Love-Robinson will have to serve 42 months in prison, but he will receive credit for time served.
Malachi Love-Robinson was arrested in February 2016 after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said he was practicing medicine without a license and stole more than $35,000 from an 86-year-old woman in his care.
Deputies said Love-Robinson operated the New Birth New Life Medical Center & Urgent Care office at 4700 N. Congress Ave., Suite 303. The website listed Love-Robinson as a doctor, even though he wasn't licensed by the Florida Department of Health.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Love-Robinson treated an undercover deputy at his office while wearing a white physician's coat and a stethoscope around his neck. The deputy wrote in her report that Love-Robinson took her blood pressure and gave her a physical examination, telling her that her "lungs were clear" and her "heart sounded strong."
In a Florida Department of Health investigative report, Love-Robinson claimed to hold degrees from Arizona State University and Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences, both in Tempe, Arizona, but the school registrars found no records of Love-Robinson's enrollment at either institution.
The report said Love-Robinson claimed to be a doctor of homeopathic medicine.
Love-Robinson earlier told ABC News that he was a doctor, but not a medical doctor.
"I do currently hold a Ph.D.," he said. "In what, I don't feel comfortable disclosing."
