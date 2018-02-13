Stormy Daniels to 'Make America Horny Again' with stop in South Florida

Stormy Daniels is scheduled to appear at Ultra Gentlemen's Club in West Palm Beach this April.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The porn star who claims that she had an affair with President Donald Trump is bringing her act to South Florida.

Ultra Gentlemen's Club in West Palm Beach has booked Stormy Daniels for her "Make America Horny Again" strip-club tour, according to the Palm Beach Post.

The bosomy Daniels will be baring all for a total of four shows April 13-14.

"There will definitely be a cover, but we don't know what it will be yet," Ultra general manager Stacy Saccal told the Post.

Daniels began her strip-club tour shortly after the Wall Street Journal reported that she was paid $130,000 by Trump's personal lawyer a month before the 2016 presidential election.

The White House has denied that the affair took place.

This isn't the first time the strip club has made headlines for its celebrity appearances.

Nadya Suleman, better known as "Octomom" to the world thanks to her octuplets and six other children, was scheduled to strip at the establishment, then-known as T's Lounge, in 2012, but she backed out of the deal and was later sued when she tried to strip at another rival club. She eventually took to the stage in 2013.

Ultra Gentlemen's Club is just a short drive away from the Trump International Golf Club.

What are the chances that Trump decides to spend the same weekend at his "winter White House" in Palm Beach?

