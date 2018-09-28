Tamarac dentist arrested after cache of drugs found at Delray Beach home

Tamarac dentist Justin Devack was arrested by Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies on drug-related charges.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A Tamarac dentist was arrested Thursday on drug-related charges.

Dr. Justin Devack faces charges of trafficking in synthetic cannabinoids and possession of paraphernalia.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Devack was stopped by deputies and Transportation Security Administration agents at Palm Beach International Airport in June after they found marijuana and hashish oil in his suitcase.

Devack told deputies he smokes "flower" (marijuana) and "dabs" (hashish oil) on a daily basis and that he bought the marijuana a couple of months ago while he was in Colorado, the affidavit said.

Authorities found probable cause to search Devack's Delray Beach home, where he led them to the drugs he had scattered throughout various rooms inside, the affidavit said.

Investigators found marijuana-laced chocolate chip cookies and butter in the refrigerator, a bag of marijuana in the freezer, hashish oil by his bedside nightstand, four glass bongs in a bathroom closet and even a hidden compartment in a Barbasol shaving cream container that had $1,000 in cash inside.

Devack appeared in court Friday morning. A Palm Beach County judge set his bond at $5,000.

According to his dental office's website, Devack is a second-generation dentist providing high quality, affordable care to families in Tamarac.

