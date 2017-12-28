Tanker truck overturns, spills jet fuel near PBIA

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A tanker truck carrying jet fuel overturned Thursday afternoon in West Palm Beach, spilling the fuel into a storm drain near Palm Beach International Airport.

The crash occurred at Belvedere Road and Florida Mango Road.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the tanker may have been carrying up to 8,000 gallons of fuel.

Traffic was blocked in the area.

Evacuations were ordered in the area because of the fuel spill.

PBIA spokeswoman Cassandra Davis said the airport was operating as normal.

A third-party contractor was being hired to clean up the jet fuel.

.@PBCFR @WPBfire continue working on tanker #rollover crash Belvedere Rd/Fl Mango, Belvedere closed east /west to all traffic, avoid area/seek alternative routes pic.twitter.com/u15923uiy7

— PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) December 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.