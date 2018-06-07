Toddler found wandering in Boynton Beach reunited with family, police say

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A young girl found wandering alone Wednesday in Boynton Beach has been reunited with her family, police said.

A neighbor found the girl, who appeared to be about 4 years old, around 5:30 p.m. in the 400 block of South Seacrest Boulevard and brought the girl to the Boynton Beach Police Department.

Police said the child got lost as a result of miscommunication between the child's mother and father. The mother went to the store and left the daughter with her father. However, the father believed the girl went with her mother. The girl then wandered out of the house.

When the mother returned home, she realized the girl was missing, police said. She quickly went to the police station and found her daughter.

Police said no charges have been filed, but the state Department Children and Families has been notified.

