At least 1 dead after tractor-trailers crash, burn on I-95 in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - At least one person is dead after two tractor-trailers caught fire Thursday morning on Interstate 95 in Boynton Beach.

The tractor-trailers crashed and caught fire in the southbound lanes of I-95, just north of the Gateway Boulevard exit.

Southbound lanes were closed after the fatal crash, backing up traffic for miles.

A view from Sky 10 showed the charred remains of the tractor-trailers, which were melted together in the wreckage.

Southbound traffic was being diverted at Hypoluxo Road while crews worked to clear the debris.

