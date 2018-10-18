Troopers seek possible witness in fatal tanker truck rollover on I-95

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a man they believe might have witnessed a fatal crash on Interstate 95 last month in Palm Beach County.

Authorities said the man is not considered a suspect in the case, but detectives want to speak with him about what he might have seen leading up to the Sept. 3 crash.

According to a crash report, a witness said the tanker truck was heading north on Interstate 95 approaching Hypoluxo Road when another car cut in front of it, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Troopers said the tanker truck traveled northeast while rotating counter-clockwise. It then overturned onto its right side.

Authorities said the passenger of the tanker truck, Adrian Alonso, 36, of Hialeah, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he died.



