Trump spends Friday in sunny West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - President Donald Trump is spending his sunny Friday at the West Palm Beach golf club.

His first tweet of the morning was to say that it was "time for action" from Congress and for Republicans and Democrats to "come together, finally, with a major Border Security package, which will include funding for the Wall."

He followed with a second tweet an hour later saying Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic leader Chuck Schumer "have a real chance to do something so badly needed in our country."

The Friday message of unity comes after Trump used his Thanksgiving Day call to troops deployed overseas to vent about the judges who have blocked his attempts to overhaul U.S. immigration law.

Trump also threatened to close the U.S. border with Mexico. In breaking tradition with keeping the military out of politics, the president commented about the news on the migrant caravan and the U.S. southern border with one Air Force brigadier general stationed at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan.

"You probably see over the news what’s happening on our southern border," Trump said during the recorded phone call. "I don’t have to even ask you. I know what you want to do, you want to make sure that you know who we’re letting in."

Trump also visited the Riviera Beach Coast Guard station. His staff delivered a lunch of plastic-wrapped sandwiches, fruit and chips. After playing golf, he attended a Thanksgiving feast in an opulent ballroom at his "winter White House" in Mar-a-Lago. The menu included chilled seafood, Chilean sea bass and braised short ribs.

