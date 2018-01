MIAMI - The U.S. Coast Guard's helicopter picked up a patient from the cruise ship Disney Dream Thursday southeast of West Palm Beach.

The helicopter crew departed out of Miami, hoisted the patient and flew him to Saint Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

The unidentified man was suffering medical complications on the ship, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

