Venus Williams settles fatal crash lawsuit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Court records show that tennis star Venus Williams has settled a wrongful death lawsuit related to a fatal car crash in South Florida.

Palm Beach County court records show that the case was closed last week. Terms of the agreement between Williams and the estate of 78-year-old Jerome Barson weren’t included in the documents.

Palm Beach Gardens police previously cleared both Williams and Barson’s wife, Linda, in the June 2017 crash that fatally injured Barson.

Investigators say video shows Williams had a green light when she entered a busy intersection, but a car turned left in front of her, forcing her to stop. Williams then tried to get fully across, but the Barsons’ light turned green and their car slammed into Williams’ SUV.

Jerome Barson died 13 days after the crash.

Attorneys for Williams and the Barsons didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.





Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.