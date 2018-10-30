Victim claimed Port St. Lucie man killed his nephew, so suspect killed him, deputies say

Earnest Jackson Jr. is accused of fatally shooting Kilroy Bailey after an argument about who killed Bailey's nephew.

PAHOKEE, Fla. - A Port St. Lucie man was arrested Friday after he fatally shot a Pahokee man after an argument about another homicide, deputies said.

Earnest Jackson Jr., 41, faces charges of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Jackson is accused of shooting Kilroy Bailey, 50, seven times, including four to the back of the head, Wednesday in Pahokee. Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit, a witness told deputies that Jackson, who was known on the streets as "Flam," and Bailey were aruging about a homicide from three years ago.

Bailey accused Jackson of killing his nephew, to which Jackson replied, "You wanna be next?" a witness told deputies.

As Jackson was leaving, he shouted, "Somebody gonna die tonight," the witness said.

Another witness said Bailey was "running for his life" when Jackson shot him in front of everybody.

Deputies said Jackson is an 11-time felon. He was being held without bond in the main Palm Beach County jail.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.