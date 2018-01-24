Video shows gunman robbing Delray Beach gas station

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Delray Beach police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint this week.

Police released security video of the robbery Wednesday, which shows the gunman threatening a store clerk while the clerk's 16-year-old daughter looks on.

Police said the man robbed the Shell gas station in the 5000 block of West Atlantic Avenue just before 10 p.m. Monday. The robber made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

No one was hurt in the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Detective Gio Milicchio at 561-243-7820 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477

