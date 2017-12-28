West Palm Beach teen accused of secretly recording friend's sister undressing

Police say Yeimer Garcia, 18, secretly recorded his friend's 15-year-old sister getting undressed in a bathroom.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida teenager made a mistake when he bragged to his friend about having "multiple sexual partners" and showed his friend a picture of a familiar girl -- the friend's 15-year-old sister, police said.

Yeimer Garcia, 18, was arrested on Christmas Eve. He faces a charge of video voyeurism.

West Palm Beach police said Garcia admitted to hiding his cellphone in a bathroom to record the girl undressing as she was preparing to use the shower.

According to the police report, Garcia was "extremely intoxicated" when he was bragging to his friend about the many sexual partners he had. Police said Garcia then began scrolling through pictures and video on his phone, showing his friend.

While looking at the phone, Garcia's friend immediately recognized his sister in one of the pictures.

The friend later told police that Garcia said he was sorry and made a mistake recording his friend's sister without her knowledge.

Police said Garcia told his friend that he had hidden the phone on the bathroom counter behind an unused air freshener and left it recording in the hopes of getting video of the girl undressing.

The friend said that Garcia "begged him to beat him for what he had done to his sister."

Garcia was being held in the main Palm Beach County jail Thursday morning on a $3,000 bond.

