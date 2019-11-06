West Palm Beach woman accused of stabbing couple after road-rage altercation

Lorie Sinclair, 46, is accused of stabbing a man and woman after a road-rage altercation near West Palm Beach.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida woman was arrested after she stabbed two people after a road-rage altercation near West Palm Beach, deputies said.

Lorie Sinclair, 46, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Sinclair was involved in a road-rage altercation with a man and woman near Okeechobee Boulevard and Jog Road shortly after 9 p.m. Monday.

Barbera said Sinclair followed the couple, threw something at their vehicle and confronted them in a parking lot along Okeechobee Boulevard, where she stabbed them.

The victims drove to a hospital to be treated for multiple stab wounds.

Barbera said Sinclair fled after the stabbing, but detectives determined her to be the attacker and took her into custody.

Sinclair was expected in court Wednesday morning.

