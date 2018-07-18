Whale shark spotted off South Florida coast

OFF PALM BEACH, Fla. - A massive whale shark provided a treat over the weekend for boaters off the South Florida coast.

The Sun-Sentinel reports Lisa Interlandi and others were off the Palm Beach coast Sunday when they spotted the shark.

Interlandi posted the whale shark encounter to her Facebook page. She says the shark was larger than her 22-foot boat.

Whale shark sightings in Florida are rare, but do happen on occasion. The largest whale sharks can grow to over 41 feet and weigh up to 23 tons.

Associated Press A whale shark is seen in the mesoamerican reef system in Belize.

