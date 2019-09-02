With Hurricane Dorian approaching, officers search for dementia patient

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Police officers are searching for a dementia patient who wandered out of an assisted living facility on Sunday night in Delray Beach.

Delray Beach remains under a mandatory evacuation, as Hurricane Dorian slowly approaches the Florida east coast on Sunday night.

Officers identified the man as 51-year-old Jerry Lamar Jr. He was last seen at the assisted living facility on Barwick Road wearing black pants and a gray T-shirt, police said.

The Delray Police Department set up checkpoints to prevent visitors from having access to the area.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the man's whereabouts to call 911 or 561-243-7800.

