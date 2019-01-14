South Florida woman brandishes handgun during fight outside school, police say

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A Boynton Beach woman is accused of nearly driving her car into a crowd outside a high school basketball game and then brandishing a loaded handgun, boasting, "I'm gonna air this out."

Charmeca Mosley, 25, faces charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possessing a weapon on school property.

No one was hurt in the incident, which happened about 9 p.m. Thursday at Boynton Beach High School in the 4900 block of Park Ridge Boulevard.

Boynton Beach police said two groups of people got in an argument during the game and were escorted out of the high school, where the dispute continued.

Police said Mosley said she possessed a concealed weapon permit and agreed to let officers search her car. Officers found a handgun and 124 bullets inside, the report said.

The Palm Beach Post reported that the school's principal, Tara Dellegrotti, sent a letter to parents on Friday, saying another person would be charged in the incident.

"School police believe that this is an isolated incident between the adult suspects," Dellegrotti wrote.

