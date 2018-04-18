Woman intentionally struck by vehicle in road-rage attack on I-95 ramp

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a road-rage incident on an Interstate 95 exit ramp that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Lt. Alvaro Feola said a preliminary investigation revealed the woman was intentionally struck by a vehicle on the I-95 exit ramp to Gateway Boulevard late Tuesday in Boynton Beach. He said the vehicle then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Delray Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.

The FHP has a "possible suspect," but the investigation is ongoing.

Feola said investigators are trying to find out what led to the woman getting out of her car. Her name hasn't been released.

Both the southbound and northbound exit ramps from I-95 to Gateway Boulevard were shut down for several hours during the investigation.



