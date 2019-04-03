Woman killed, leading to police-involved shooting in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A police-involved shooting is under investigation after a woman was shot to death Wednesday morning in Boynton Beach, police said.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said the woman was fatally shot at the Manatee Bay apartments on North Federal Highway.

Slater said no officers were injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the police-involved shooting, while Boynton Beach police are investigating the initial shooting.

No other information was immediately available.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.