Woman run over by Publix truck in Boynton Beach dies

Herma Jervis, 68, was run over by this Publix truck in Boynton Beach. She died at Delray Medical Center.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A Boynton Beach woman died Monday after being run over by a Publix truck.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said Herma Jervis, 68, was taken to Delray Medical Center, where she later died.

Slater said the Publix tractor-trailer was stopped behind a city recycling truck in the 2200 block of North Seacrest Boulevard when Jervis somehow got underneath the Publix truck as it started to move forward. Slater said the truck's rear left outer wheel ran over Jervis.

The truck driver and his passenger were not injured.

Police don't know how or why she went underneath the truck.

The crash remains under investigation.

