Paramedic jumps from helicopter to help rescue family on kayaks in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies and officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued a family Sunday night that got lost on their kayaks while in the Mosquito Lagoon area, authorities announced Monday.

Deputies said the Sheriff's Office helicopter spotted the family in the middle of the lagoon, west of Canaveral State Park, and guided FWC's boat as close as they could get due to low tide.

Authorities said they were unable to reach the kayaks, so flight paramedic Matt Brunelle jumped from the chopper into the water to pull the kayaks roughly a quarter mile to FWC's boat.

Authorities pulled the two children, a boy and a girl, onto the FWC boat and towed Brunelle in one of the kayaks, and the two women in their kayak, back to JB's Fish Camp.

No injuries were reported.

"All ended well, except for Brunelle capsizing the kayak during his attempt to get in. Still gets a 10/10 for effort. Great job," the Volusia Sheriff's Office joked on Facebook.



