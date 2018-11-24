1 person shot while riding county bus in Plantation, authorities say

PLANTATION, Fla. - Police are searching for a man who shot a person riding a Broward County Transit bus Saturday afternoon in Plantation and then fled on foot, authorities said.

Police have set up a large perimeter around the shooting scene in hopes locating the gunman. Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene investigating.

Plantation Fire Chief Joel Gordon said the adult victim was found around 3 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound at Broward Boulevard and Nob Hill Road.

Paramedics transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. That person's condition was not disclosed.

Police described the gunman as a short black man with a short, low-cut haircut. He was wearing a dark or black shirt, tan shorts and a backpack.

Anyone who spots the gunman is asked to contact the Plantation Police Department at 954-797-2100 or call 911.

