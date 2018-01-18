4 in custody after burglary reported in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. - Four people were taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a burglary was reported in Plantation, authorities said.

Plantation police officers said the burglars fled from authorities in the 7400 block of Plantation Road.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 4 p.m. as one man was taken into custody.

Police said the incident started on Plantation Road and Garden Court, where the suspects were spotted in a backyard before taking off in a car.

Police said the driver crashed into another vehicle and the suspects bailed out of the vehicle.

All four were apprehended a short time later.

No one was injured in the crash, authorities said.

Further details about the burglary were not immediately released.

