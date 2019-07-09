All businesses in building where Plantation explosion occurred expected to be demolished

PLANTATION, Fla. - All businesses that rent a space in the building where an explosion occurred over the weekend in Plantation are expected to be demolished because the building is structurally unsound, Plantation Fire Department Deputy Chief Joel Gordon said.

About 11 or 12 businesses at the Market on University shopping center will be affected.

Meanwhile, Gordon said the investigation into what caused Saturday's blast will likely take days, rather than weeks, because investigators are pretty sure they know what the cause is, but they want to get all the facts before they confirm it.

The blast is believed to have happened in the corner of the building at a shuttered pizza restaurant.

"I had just gotten into work that morning, and there was a smell of gas," Total Nutrition business manager Graig Foulks said.

Authorities believe there may have been a gas leak at the vacant PizzaFire restaurant leading up to the blast.

Foulks said he quickly told a worker at the Pho Brothers restaurant when he smelled gas, who then called Teco People's Gas.

"As soon as he got through, is when it happened," Foulks said.

Teco People's Gas spokeswoman Cherie Jacobs said the company was in the process of sending a crew to the shopping center when the blast occurred.

"The cause of this explosion remains undetermined," she said.

Business owners have since been allowed to return to their stores to assess the damage.

"We just kind of wanted to get a look inside the store and see what it looked like and see if we're good for business," Denny’s Clothing store manager Kristy Ramos said.

A spokeswoman for the Greater Plantation Chamber of Commerce said her organization has asked hundreds of surrounding businesses to help the displaced workers.

She said the response has been overwhelming.



