Box of Amazon Elements baby wipes stolen from porch of Plantation home

PLANTATION, Fla. - A woman was captured on surveillance video stealing a box of Amazon Elements baby wipes from the porch of a home in Plantation.

The theft occurred shortly before noon Sunday in the 8200 block of Northwest Ninth Court.

The victim told Local 10 News the large Amazon box contained two smaller boxes of the wipes, which she purchases for $24 through a subscription.

The video shows a woman with long blond hair and multiple tattoos on her back walking up to the home and taking the package.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to call the Plantation Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



