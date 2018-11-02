Fire at Plantation nursing home leaves 1 'badly burned'

PLANTATION, Fla. - A fire at a Plantation nursing home sent three people to a hospital.

The fire started inside a patient's room Thursday night and forced West Broward Rehabilitation and Healthcare to be evacuated.

Firefighters said when they arrived, the nursing home had already started moving all the patients from the east wing.

Eventually, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and the patients were allowed back inside.

Two patients and a nurse were injured.

"Two of them were occupants in the room where the fire was," Plantation Fire Battalion Chief Joel Gordon said. "One was badly burned, taken to the trauma center. The second patient was brought locally to one of the local hospitals. And we also had a nurse who was involved in the evacuation that also was overcome with smoke. She was taken locally."

The burned patient was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, while the other two were taken to nearby Westside Regional Medical Center.

Firefighters say they don't know what started the fire.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.