PLANTATION, Fla. - Plantation firefighters were working to extinguish a brush fire Monday afternoon near a few homes in the area surrounding Sawgrass Mills.

The smoke was coming from a grassy section near the intersection of Sunrise Boulevard and Hiatus Road. It was steps away from the Plantation Fire Department Station 96 at 11050 West Sunrise Boulevard.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

