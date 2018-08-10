Hoax call leads to SWAT team presence outside Plantation apartment complex

PLANTATION, Fla. - A hoax call led to a large police presence outside an apartment complex in Plantation Friday morning, authorities said.

Plantation police said its SWAT team was called out to an apartment complex on Jacaranda Country Club Drive shortly before noon after someone called 911, claiming that a man with a gun was on the rooftop of one of the buildings shooting at people.

Police arrived at the scene to find no victims and no gunman.

Authorities have since cleared the scene.

