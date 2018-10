PLANTATION, Fla. - Two children were injured in a crash Thursday afternoon in Plantation.

The crash occurred at the intersection of West Broward Boulevard and Perimeter Road.

According to the Plantation Fire Department, two vehicles collided, injuring four people, including two children.

Deputies closed the eastbound lanes of West Broward Boulevard during the crash investigation.

Plantation Fire Department

