Plantation home targeted by burglars twice this year

PLANTATION, Fla. - A Plantation home has been targeted by burglars twice already this year, authorities said on Tuesday.

The latest incident happened at 4:40 a.m. Sunday at the home in the 11900 block of Northwest Eighth Street.

Surveillance video shows a man trying to break into the house as the homeowners slept inside, but he was unsuccessful.

Plantation police said the house was also targeted by burglars between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19.

The burglars were able to get inside the house that time, but the homeowners were not there.

Detectives do not believe that the two burglaries are connected.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

